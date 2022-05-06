He put the green light on tax credit for benefit companies

From Thursday 19 May and end to 15 June Italian companies who want to set up or become a benefit company will be able to obtain a tax credit at 50% for all costs of incorporation or transformation into a company benefitincluding those notary public and of registration in the register from the businesses, as well as for the expenses related to professional assistance and consultancy. The resources allocated are equal to 7 million.

What are b-corp

Benefit corporations are entrepreneurial activities which, in addition to pursuing economic purposes, operate in a manner responsible, sustainable And transparent towards people, community, territories, environment, goods, cultural activities, social, entities, associations and other stakeholders. “A strongly desired measure becomes operational that promotes and enhances a business model that finds in our country an important tradition to refer to, where brave entrepreneurs invest in the pursuit of profit while remaining attentive to social aspects and the common good “, points out the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Read also:

2023 elections postponed due to war. New confirmations, behind the scenes they say ..

Center-right, Sgarbi: “Will Salvini accept Prime Minister Meloni? Inevitable”

US elections, Biden already knocked out between inflation and crisis: so Trump is re-running

Russia announces: simulated launch of nuclear missiles between Poland and Lithuania

Cairo to Affaritaliani: “I have no intention of selling La7”

Sarah Viola: “Psychiatrists are needed for crimes born of mental distress”

Brawl Mughini-Sgarbi from Costanzo. VIDEO

Hera Group: distributed to the territories over € 2.2 billion in 2021

AXA Italia – Rai, a new branded entertainment format is underway

Poste Italiane celebrates 160 years: always alongside the country