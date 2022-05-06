With the world slowly trying to return to normal after all the problems related to COVID-19, Japan is also slowly starting to reopen on the border side, which had promptly closed in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. In the course of his recent speech in that of London, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, announced that further easing of measures implemented for foreign travelers is expected in June.

“We have eased border control measures significantly, with the next easing taking place in June when Japan introduces a smoother entry process similar to that of other G7 members.”

The homeland of the Rising Sun began to encourage the entry of foreign students and travel for work at the beginning of March, also increasing the number of daily people who can enter and decreasing the quarantine period from 7 to 3 days. Still no news regarding tourism, which although they have recently addressed the subject, remains currently inaccessible until further communications.

Source: Nikkei Asia Street Anime News Network