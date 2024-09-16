He goes out for a run but it ends in tragedy, Giuseppe was 23 years old. What happened

Giuseppe Taravella was a model student and a boy who was always smiling: the tragedy happened this morning while he was jogging

Palermo protagonist of a tragic event, today Monday 16 September. Joseph Taravellaa young man of just 23 years old, lost his life suddenly during his usual morning run. The boy was jogging, as he did every morning, in via Matteo Bonello, near the cathedral of the Sicilian capital. No one would have ever imagined that that familiar and reassuring route could turn into an irreparable tragedy.

The city of Palermo loses a medical promise: Giuseppe Tavarella dies while jogging

Despite the timely intervention of the 118 emergency services, there was nothing that could be done for Giuseppe. However, every attempt at resuscitation was in vain. Giuseppe died there, on the spot, struck down by a sudden illness that gave him no chance of survival. The news of his passing has thrown friends, relatives and the entire community that knew him into despair. The campus he attended immediately shared a touching message on social media to remember him:

“Our community is saddened by the ascension to heaven of the young former student Giuseppe Taravella. A sunny, intelligent, smiling, dynamic, sensitive boy, always ready to take risks for others”.

Giuseppe, described by all as a bright boy, excellent in studies and empathetic towards others, had just begun his university career. After graduating from the Gonzaga campus, he had decided to undertake studies in Medicinea dream that, unfortunately, he will no longer be able to realize.

The city of Palermo gathers around his family, devastated by an inconsolable pain. On Tuesday, September 17, in the church of San Michele, friends, classmates and relatives will gather for a final farewell to Giuseppe. The Gonzaga campus has invited the community to participate in the prayer:

“Dear Giuseppe, tomorrow we will join in prayer with your family to say goodbye for the last time on earth and deliver you to the life that never ends.”

Giuseppe leaves a huge void. It will be impossible to forget him, as it is impossible to accept that such a cruel fate interrupted such a young and promising life. The story also sadly recalls that of another young woman who died from a sudden illness while attending courses to become a nurse.