Among us will be collaborating with the popular YouTube series “Dungeons and Dragons Critical Role”, adding content such as clothing, animations, hats, skins and more for our crewmates.

The package will be called “Gilmore’s Curious Cosmicube” and can be purchased in the store for a few stars. However You must do it before November 12th at 1:00 am Central Mexico time when it disappears from the store and I probably won’t come back.

Source: Innersloth

The collaboration will bring cosmetics related to themes such as Vox Machina or Mighty Nein or Bells Hells, such as Artagan’s “Incredible Brows” visor or the “Dust of Deliciousness” nameplate for example.

The game will also bring a new death animationTo see it we will have to dress our crew member with all of Chetney’s accessories and be an impostor.

“Working alongside the amazing team from the hit RPG show Critical Role to bring some of their magic to Among Us for Gilmore’s Curious Cosmicube has been mind-blowing.“Innersloth commented on their collaboration with Dungeons and Dragons Critical Role.”

Among Us Gilmore’s Curious Cosmicube: What does it contain?

These are all the cosmetics that will arrive at Among Us:

Artagan’s cloak

Artagan fur hat

Artagan Amazing Brow Visor

Chetney’s eyebrow visor

Chetney hat with headband

Chetney tracksuit

Dust of Deliciousness Nameplate

The FCG Noggin Hat

Fearne’s Dress Skin

Fearne’s fur hat

Jester costume

Jester’s horns hat

Laudna’s dress

Laudna’s hair and skin

Mr. Pet

Mollymauk’s outfit appearance

Mollymauk Horned Hat

Moons Over Exandria Nameplate

Nott’s Cape Appearance

Nott’s Hooded Hat

Nott’s mask visor

Orthax Manifested Hat

Pate for pets

Scanlan’s Hand Hat

Sprinkle is “Fine” Hat

Tea time with caduceus name plate

Plaque with the name of The Nine Eyes of Lucien

Vax armor design

Vax’s hair hat

