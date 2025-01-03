Barcelona marked itself January 3 as the day to communicate what its steps would be to get out of the mess of the failed registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. That is to say, today the club must show its cards and discover if it has any tricks up its sleeve to solve the mess of December 31.

President Joan Laporta met yesterday in the offices with the hard core of his board (vice president Yuste, treasurer Olivé and director Joan Soler) to try to clear the land. The club is working on two lines of action to prevent the disaster from being confirmed and to see Olmo, the star signing, leave for free, whom it should also compensate with his entire salary.

The quick outcome would be to demonstrate that the documentation for the sale of the VIP seats for 100 million was presented on time in LaLiga, although the collection guarantees that the employers demanded did not arrive on time given the restricted hours in the banking sector on New Year’s Eve and New Year. The second way is ordinary justice. At the club they cling to a particular interpretation of some articles of the General Regulations of the RFEF in search of a loophole. A legal trick that, far from clarifying the matter, would add more tension. Although this path would take longer, even if a precautionary measure were requested. It is recent in memory that he already lost two cases related to these registrations on December 27 and 30

Wear in the locker room

Flick, alone in the face of danger as spokesperson

In the sports city, Barça is trying to cope normally with a situation that has nothing ordinary about it, with two players from the first team who know that they do not have a federation license. And they don’t want to change the team’s usual plan.

With this panorama, if there is no turn of events during the morning, Hansi Flick will appear before the media at 1:00 p.m. in the preview of the Cup tie against Barbastro and it could be the case that the coach was the first voice of the club to hear about the case of Olmo and Víctor.

The coach could no longer field Olmo in the first two days of the League in August and then he barely made any noise with his statements, trusting that registration would arrive. It was a temporary solution due to Christensen’s injury.

Now the risk is not only not being able to count on the star signing of the season for one game but also losing him for six months and even being forced to release him, with the feeling that this could affect his teammates in the locker room or even objectives to reinforce the team in the future. Without Olmo, Flick is left without the ideal playmaker in his system, he can see himself – at 11pm – 5 points behind Madrid in the League and with the added bonus of having to explain himself only in the face of danger.

We must not forget that in their day Guardiola, Koeman and Xavi suffered the wear and tear of having to systematically act as spokespersons for the club while the leaders hid behind the coach.

There is no favorable treatment for Barça

LaLiga will not modify its criteria

The deadline has ended. The deadline was December 31. That was what was said in the statement issued after 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve by LaLiga, which is the token regulator according to the agreement it has with the Spanish Federation. If the employer does not approve the registration of a footballer, the RFEF cannot grant the license.

The entity chaired by Javier Tebas maintains its position that the case is closed, that its homework was not done at the right time and that, in addition, Barcelona knew the rules of the game since it used Christensen’s long-term suspension on the 26th. August to register Olmo. It has been four months and five days to regularize the situation. For that reason, they insist, they cannot modify the established criteria.

In addition, all teams must abide by the rules of financial fair play and the LaLiga salary limit. If the caveats that Barça is trying to demonstrate are accepted, LaLiga risks that the other 41 clubs that make up professional football may feel aggrieved by a possible favorable treatment.

There are many examples of signings frustrated by arriving after the deadline. Since De Gea’s fax that prevented him from joining Real Madrid in 2015. Kike García was only training at Eibar from February to June due to a minute delay in 2016. Málaga to Okazaki due to the salary limit. At Barcelona, ​​Alex Collado was left without a contract for six months in 2021 after his loan to Sheffield United fell through at the last minute.