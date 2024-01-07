Steam has established a new record of simultaneously connected users online to the platform, reaching in the last few hours 33,675,229 players online, of which 10,837,140 were actually engaged in games.

On this Sunday January 7 somewhat gloomy, both due to the weather and the end of the Christmas holidays, evidently many have decided to throw themselves into video games on PC so as not to think about the end of the golden period of pandoros and panettone.

As reported above SteamDBthe Valve platform has therefore achieved a new and remarkable finish line in recent hours, having established its absolute record of connected users, at least since we started keeping track of this data.