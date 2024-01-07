Steam has established a new record of simultaneously connected users online to the platform, reaching in the last few hours 33,675,229 players online, of which 10,837,140 were actually engaged in games.
On this Sunday January 7 somewhat gloomy, both due to the weather and the end of the Christmas holidays, evidently many have decided to throw themselves into video games on PC so as not to think about the end of the golden period of pandoros and panettone.
As reported above SteamDBthe Valve platform has therefore achieved a new and remarkable finish line in recent hours, having established its absolute record of connected users, at least since we started keeping track of this data.
Steam 2024 is off to a great start
The previous record was 33,598,520 connected users, but the new result, obtained precisely in these hours of January 7, 2024, surpassed even this peak, setting the bar above 33.6 million online users.
As for the users actually in the gamethe record was currently set yesterday, 6 January 2024, with 10,837,140 players engaged in one of the titles in the Steam catalogue, but there is still time to see a possible overtaking in these hours, given the Steam performance on this very day.
In the next few days, precisely during the next two weeks, the new Festival of Capitalism and Economy is also expected, as the new discount initiative arriving on Steam from 8 to 15 January 2024 has been called, while we have seen that, with the new privacy rules, the first pornographic games appear in the top 10.
