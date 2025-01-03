Although the actor Oscar Casas He is sometimes reluctant to talk about his private life, Christmas or perhaps the beginning of the year 2025 have made him change his perspective and maxim with the press and he has no qualms about talking about his new dream. A few weeks ago, the brother of Mario Casas He was caught by the ‘Fiesta’ cameras having a kiss with the singerAna Mena and since then speculation about their possible relationship has not stopped involving the family. She was even unaware that the young man had a partner, as his brothers demonstrated when asked by a reporter from the same program on the red carpet of a photocall.

Now and after spending the holidays and the end of the year in the Dominican Republic with the whole family together except Sheila Casaswho lives her new romance “to the fullest” with the regular in the gossip press Alvaro Muñoz EscassiÓscar has spoken for the first time before the microphones of the press to talk about his relationship and praise the singer. «We have had it, the truth is that it is incredible. It is always wonderful to spend a vacation with your family and, I don’t know, we had an amazing time,” he said in the last few hours about the moments he has spent with his family.

Regarding Mena, he could not help but dedicate nice words to her when asked by ‘Europa Press’. «She is incredible, she is spectacular. I don’t really like talking about my private life, to be honest. When I was younger I did share it more and now I have realized that it is better. Well, don’t talk too much, go little by little and she is wonderful,” she finished defining someone who has already been able to imagine herself dressed as a bride after seeing her perform at her last concert of the year at the WiZink Center, in which Óscar was among the attendees. of the public.

That kiss in the streets of Usera confirmed what was beginning to be rumored, that the love of the characters that both played in the filming of the film ‘Idols’, in which they star and whose release date is pending, has transcended the big screen and has generated the birth of a new couple in real life. In a presentation after the photographs that revealed their hidden romance, she talked about Oscar after being asked what he is like as a filming partner. “He is a very good companion, very funny and with very beautiful energy,” he told the press without going into more details about the sentimental bond that unites them.









After raising the question of whether or not the actor would attend the singer’s concert to show that he can be one of her greatest supporters in her career, Ana Mena could have thrown a wedding hint at Casas there. At one point, she appeared on stage wearing a wedding dress to clarify that she was actually a runaway bride, since she assured the microphone that she was only marrying her audience, among which was the actor who He knew all of his partner’s songs perfectly.