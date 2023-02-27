Pd primaries, Elly Schlein won: the assonance of styles with Beppe Grillo- Matteo Renzi and the defeat of the many Giacomos. Comment

“Again they didn’t see us coming”. The iconic phrase with which around midnight Elly Schlein he branded his triumph with overtaking on the bend on the favorite Stefano Bonaccini. A sentence, that of the former vice president of the Region Emilia Romagna who beats his president, who recalls one provocative style that resonates in our memory. Try to think back to Matthew Renzi of the “we paved them” or the “we will open Parliament like a can of tuna” of Beppe Grillo and you find similar sounds in the legitimate “revolutionary” celebration of victory.

And this is interesting assonance of styles because basically there are more things in common than we think and perhaps in common there will be a part of the destinies children of these “primaries with the surprise inside”. 14 years have passed since the second primary in the history of the PD, won by Pierluigi Bersani, when someone who was not a member of the party proposed himself as a possible candidate for Secretary and received a resounding no to both membership and candidacy.

Era Beppe Grillo, environmentalist and revolutionary who claimed the chance to participate in the challenge of leading the PD to make it a popular and populist frontier party. He was not allowed and he founded his own party which 5 years ago became the first in Italy, the M5S.

