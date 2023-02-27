Hundreds of little girls poisoned in Iran

Since December last year, hundreds of girls have been poisoned in Iran, knowingly, with the aim of closing girls’ schools. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Health himself, Youness Panahi. Who, according to BBC Persia, would have admitted that the products used are easily available and that they are not drugs for military use. The alarm was raised by the mothers of some girls who had accused various types of discomfort and who were visibly emaciated. According to Panahi “it emerged that some individuals wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed”. No arrests have been announced at the moment.

The minister of education of the Islamic regime in Iran admitted that the poisoning of the students was intentional. The poisoning of school girls is the revenge of the terrorist regime of Islamic Republic against the brave women who flagged the mandatory hijab & shook the… https://t.co/kwK3vtLHDs pic.twitter.com/ycddbT0ghA — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 26, 2023

