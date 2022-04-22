After the rumors of the past few weeks, now the move: the Al Khelaifi club according to Le Parisien would have opened the dialogue with the entourage of the coach, who could leave Tottenham
Antonio Conte would have let Tottenham know that he is ready to break free. Objective: the PSG bench for after Pochettino. The French newspaper reported the rumor Le Parisienaccording to which a condition of the Salento technician to sit down and talk about a proposal would be not to work with Leonardo, on which evaluations are already underway.
The first choice
–
The rumor had already emerged more than a month ago, when the management of Tottenham ordered by Paratici: “It is a question you should ask Conte, I cannot speak for others. Having arrived here a few months ago, he is eager to open a cycle. important”. To bring back the news item would be an informal contact with the technician’s entourage. Le Parisien however, remember that President Al-Khelaifi’s main target for the Paris bench would still be Zinedine Zidane.
April 22 – 10:50 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#France #Conte #contact #PSG #condition
Leave a Reply