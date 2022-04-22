Antonio Conte would have let Tottenham know that he is ready to break free. Objective: the PSG bench for after Pochettino. The French newspaper reported the rumor Le Parisien according to which a condition of the Salento technician to sit down and talk about a proposal would be not to work with Leonardo, on which evaluations are already underway.

The first choice

–

The rumor had already emerged more than a month ago, when the management of Tottenham ordered by Paratici: “It is a question you should ask Conte, I cannot speak for others. Having arrived here a few months ago, he is eager to open a cycle. important”. To bring back the news item would be an informal contact with the technician’s entourage. Le Parisien however, remember that President Al-Khelaifi’s main target for the Paris bench would still be Zinedine Zidane.