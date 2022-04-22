Minister of Mines and Energy said that the proportion could go from 10% to 14% depending on the production conditions of the inputs

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, signaled this Friday (22.Apr.2022) to review the current 10% biodiesel content in diesel this year. According to Bento, there is a possibility that the proportion will rise to 14% as soon as the production conditions of inputs return to normal.

“Our commitment to RenovaBio is total. As soon as the conditions [de produção] return to normality, we will apply, yes, the mixture of 14%. And in 2023 it will be 15%. It is irreversible as public policy“, said Bento, during a virtual press conference on his visit to India.

The conditions to which the minister referred are those related to the 2021/2022 soybean crop, impacted by the prolonged drought in the south of the country. About 80% of biodiesel is made from soybean oil, obtained from crushing the oilseed.

Bento stated, however, that it is not yet possible to set a date for the change.

“We would like to come back, if possible, early next month. But this process you know is not so. It takes at least 60 days for you to set up the logistics chain for this mixture. We don’t have a forecast yet. All this will depend on our harvest, on the world market”said Benedict.

The decision to change the proportion of biodiesel is up to the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council), an inter-ministerial group chaired by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Last year, the council set the proportion of 10% biodiesel in diesel for the whole of 2022, well below the 14% predicted in the 2018 resolution, and set gradual increases in the content, reaching 15% in 2023.

Bento stated, as he had done on other occasions, that the decision was taken because of the increase in costs, resulting from the lack of inputs and, therefore, from a lower supply than demand.

“The decision to mix 10% was taken due to lack of input for the production of biodiesel. We know that the world, due to the post-pandemic and also due to a crisis between supply and demand, particularly for food and oil and gas, [passou por] an energy crisis and also a very large increase in food”said Benedict.

In an interview with Power 360However, the president of Abiove (Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries), André Nassar, said that, in fact, biodiesel prices have risen, but the climate crisis has not impacted the biodiesel production capacity in Brazil.

“The biodiesel industry today has 50% idle capacity. It was in a process of expansion, due to the increase in the mixture, reaching 15%, if it were to follow the calendar [da resolução de 2018]in March 2023. So much so that, this year alone, 2 new biodiesel plants have already started operating”said Nassar.