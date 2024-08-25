From Father to Daughter: The Cast of the Series on Rai 1. Actors and Characters
From Father to Daughter is the series broadcast from August 25, 2024 in prime time reruns on Rai 1. There are four episodes in total. The fiction has already been broadcast in 2017. But who is the cast of From Father to Daughter, with the actors and the characters played? The miniseries tells a story of female emancipation in the Venetian Franza family, owners of a distillery in Bassano del Grappa, between the 50s and 80s. Management will pass from the hands of Giovanni, founder and patriarch of the family, into the hands of his four children: Antonio, Maria Teresa, Elena and Sofia.
There are big names who have made this fiction much loved: Alessio Boni plays the role of Giovanni Franza, a rough and uncompromising founder; Cristiana Capotondi plays the role of the first-born daughter Maria Teresa, an intelligent and determined girl. Then also Alessandro Roja, Domenico Diele, Matilde Gioli, with the participation of Francesca Cavallin and Stefania Rocca, in the role of a caring mother and a wife dominated by a despotic husband. The direction is by Riccardo Milani. Let’s see all the actors and the relative characters they play.
- Alessio Boni: John Franza
- Christian Capotondi: Maria Teresa Franza
- Alessandro Roja: Richard Sartori
- Domenico Diele: Philip Biasolin
- Matilde Gioli: Elena Franza
- Denis Fasolo: Enrico Sartori
- Corrado Fortuna: Joseph Nunzio
- Carmo Dalla Vecchia: Jorge
- Roberto De Francesco: Mayor Felice Biasolin
- Roberto Gudese: Antonio Franza
- Demeter Bellina: Sofia Franza
- Roberto Nobile: parish priest Don Giulio
- Eleonora Panizzo: Laura
- Simonetta Solder: Lucia Sartori
- Alessia Baciga: Maria Teresa at 8 years old
- Eleonora Errandi: Elena at 6 years old
- Vittoria De Paoli: Sofia at 10 years old
- Jacopo Missana: Antonio at 10 years old
- Nicola Sartori: Riccardo at 8 years old
- Michele Corrà: Giovanna at 6 years old
- Stefania Rocca: Frank Franz
- Francesca Cavallin: Giuseppina “Pina” Zanchetti
- Ernesto D’Argenio: photographer Fabrizio
- Clizia Fornasier: Diana’s secretary
- Elisabetta De Palo: midwife Emilia
- Roberto Astuni: high school teacher
- Victor Cavalcante: Jorge as a young man
- Giulia Poleggi: Franca as a young woman
- Antonio Fiorese: Filippo’s friend
- Giovanni Morassutti: bartender
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Di padre in figlie on TV and streaming? On Rai 1, a four-episode appointment from August 25, 2024 at 9:20 pm. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.
#Father #Daughter #Cast #Series #Rai #Actors #Characters
Leave a Reply