From Father to Daughter: The Cast of the Series on Rai 1. Actors and Characters

From Father to Daughter is the series broadcast from August 25, 2024 in prime time reruns on Rai 1. There are four episodes in total. The fiction has already been broadcast in 2017. But who is the cast of From Father to Daughter, with the actors and the characters played? The miniseries tells a story of female emancipation in the Venetian Franza family, owners of a distillery in Bassano del Grappa, between the 50s and 80s. Management will pass from the hands of Giovanni, founder and patriarch of the family, into the hands of his four children: Antonio, Maria Teresa, Elena and Sofia.

There are big names who have made this fiction much loved: Alessio Boni plays the role of Giovanni Franza, a rough and uncompromising founder; Cristiana Capotondi plays the role of the first-born daughter Maria Teresa, an intelligent and determined girl. Then also Alessandro Roja, Domenico Diele, Matilde Gioli, with the participation of Francesca Cavallin and Stefania Rocca, in the role of a caring mother and a wife dominated by a despotic husband. The direction is by Riccardo Milani. Let’s see all the actors and the relative characters they play.

Alessio Boni: John Franza

Christian Capotondi: Maria Teresa Franza

Alessandro Roja: Richard Sartori

Domenico Diele: Philip Biasolin

Matilde Gioli: Elena Franza

Denis Fasolo: Enrico Sartori

Corrado Fortuna: Joseph Nunzio

Carmo Dalla Vecchia: Jorge

Roberto De Francesco: Mayor Felice Biasolin

Roberto Gudese: Antonio Franza

Demeter Bellina: Sofia Franza

Roberto Nobile: parish priest Don Giulio

Eleonora Panizzo: Laura

Simonetta Solder: Lucia Sartori

Alessia Baciga: Maria Teresa at 8 years old

Eleonora Errandi: Elena at 6 years old

Vittoria De Paoli: Sofia at 10 years old

Jacopo Missana: Antonio at 10 years old

Nicola Sartori: Riccardo at 8 years old

Michele Corrà: Giovanna at 6 years old

Stefania Rocca: Frank Franz

Francesca Cavallin: Giuseppina “Pina” Zanchetti

Ernesto D’Argenio: photographer Fabrizio

Clizia Fornasier: Diana’s secretary

Elisabetta De Palo: midwife Emilia

Roberto Astuni: high school teacher

Victor Cavalcante: Jorge as a young man

Giulia Poleggi: Franca as a young woman

Antonio Fiorese: Filippo’s friend

Giovanni Morassutti: bartender

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Di padre in figlie on TV and streaming? On Rai 1, a four-episode appointment from August 25, 2024 at 9:20 pm. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.