San Candidothe quiet village in Val Pusteria shaken by a tragic double homicide, can breathe again. The victims are Waltraud Jud, 50, and Hermann Kühbacher, 90, killed by the man’s son, Ewald Kühbacher, 50, who shot himself after the special forces raid, seriously injuring his throat.

The identity of the victims of the San Candido killer has been revealed: Waltraud Jud and Helman Kühbacher,

Hermann Kühbachera retired forest ranger, was bedridden due to illness. The other victim, Waltraud Judwas a neighbor who, suspicious of the noises coming from the Kühbacher apartment, suffered the fatal attack on the stairs while trying to understand what was happening. Waltraud was well known in the community: since 2012, she had worked for a thermoelectric district heating company and also served as secretary in the village band.

Ewald Kühbacherthe perpetrator of the double homicide, was a former employee of a private security company. Despite speculation, the motive for his act remains unclear. What is certain is that he used his father’s weapons to commit the insane act. He had locked himself in his father’s apartment, where he remained until the Special Intervention Group of the Carabinieri raided. During the raid, Ewald attempted suicide by shooting himself in the throat and is now hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The police operation paralyzed San Candido for several hours. The area of ​​the train station, located near the Kühbacher home, was cordoned off. Citizens were ordered not to leave their homes for safety reasons. Only after the special forces’ intervention was completed did the South Tyrol Civil Protection reassure the population, declaring the operation over and canceling the alarm.

The tragedy of San Candido leaves many questions unanswered, starting with the reason that pushed Ewald Kühbacher to commit such an extreme act. The community, which is now rallying around the families of the victims, is in shock. In the coming days, investigations and ballistic tests will have to clarify further details on this dramatic event that has shocked the heart of South Tyrol.

Read also: He kills a woman and her father, then barricades himself in his house and commits an extreme act: where and what happened