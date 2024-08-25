Napoli Bologna live streaming, tv and probable lineups of the Serie A match

NAPLES BOLOGNA STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 25 August 2024, at 20:45 Napoli and Bologna take to the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the second day of Serie A 2024-2025. Where to watch Napoli Bologna live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match coverage is planned with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with various guests and experts. The kick-off of Napoli Bologna is scheduled for 20:45 today, Sunday 25 August 2024. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a completely legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to watch Napoli Bologna on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

NAPLES (3-4-2-1): Meret; Rafa Marin, Rrahmani, Olivera; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Raspadori. Coach Conte.

BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Erlic, Lykogiannis; Moro, Freuler; Orsolini, Fabbian, Ndoye; Castro. Italian All.

