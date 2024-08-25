From Father to Daughter: Previews (Plot and Cast) of the First Episode

Tonight, Sunday 25 August 2024, the series Di padre in figlia will be broadcast on Rai 1 in prime time, a fiction broadcast in 2017 and consisting of four episodes. The miniseries tells a story of female emancipation in the Venetian Franza family, owners of a distillery in Bassano del Grappa, between the 1950s and 1980s. Management will pass from the hands of Giovanni, founder and patriarch of the family, to the hands of his four children: Antonio, Maria Teresa, Elena and Sofia. Let’s see together the plot and cast of tonight’s episode.

Plot and previews

The story begins in Bassano del Grappa, in the province of Vicenza, in the distant 1958 and here lives a family that owns a distillery. We immediately meet Franca (Stefania Rocca) who is about to give birth and begins to look for her husband Giovanni (Alessio Boni), who is found with another woman. Franca will give birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

Ten years pass and we see Maria Teresa (Cristiana Capotondi), the eldest daughter, determined to graduate in chemistry, the girl wants to enroll in university despite the many problems that arise in front of her, while Elena (Matilde Gioli), her sister, is having an affair with the mayor’s son…

From Father to Daughter: The Cast

We have seen the plot, but who is the cast? We find big names like Alessio Boni who plays the role of Giovanni Franza, a rough and uncompromising founder; Cristiana Capotondi plays the role of the first-born daughter Maria Teresa, an intelligent and determined girl. Then also Alessandro Roja, Domenico Diele, Matilde Gioli, with the participation of Francesca Cavallin and Stefania Rocca, in the role of a caring mother and wife dominated by a despotic husband.