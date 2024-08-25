From Father to Daughter: How Many Episodes, Duration and When It Ends

How many episodes are planned for Di padre in figlia, the series broadcast on Rai 1 in prime time from August 25, 2024? This is a fiction already broadcast in 2017 and re-proposed in four evenings from August 25, 2024. So, an appointment for four Sundays at the end of summer not to be missed, to see or re-watch one of the most popular series of recent years. Here is the complete schedule:

First Episode: August 25, 2024

Second episode: September 1, 2024

Third episode: September 8, 2024

Episode 4: September 15, 2024

Duration

But how long does From Father to Daughter last (duration)? The series will air from August 25th in prime time on Rai 1 for four episodes. The appointment is from 9:25 pm to 11:25 pm, so exactly two hours, including advertising. Each episode lasts about 110 minutes. The miniseries tells a story of female emancipation in the Venetian Franza family, owners of a distillery in Bassano del Grappa, between the 50s and 80s. Management will pass from the hands of Giovanni, founder and patriarch of the family, into the hands of his four children: Antonio, Maria Teresa, Elena and Sofia.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes there are, but where to watch Di padre in figlie on TV and streaming? On Rai 1, an appointment in four episodes from August 25, 2024 at 9:20 pm. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.