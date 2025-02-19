02/19/2025



“Only by exercising responsible and transformative leadership will achieve the construction of a more just society and with more opportunities for all.” Isidro Fainépresident of the La Caixa Foundation, has always been clear that what has often defined as the “social mission” of the entity that presides is the true justification of its existence.

And with this phrase, referring to “responsible and transformative leadership,” the La Caixa Foundation has announced its Budget for 2025where it will reach the figure of 655 million euros, which represents a record in the history of the entity and represents 9.5% more than what is destined in 2024.

In the last decade, a total investment of more than 5,000 million euros has allocated to the development of social, educational and cultural initiatives, aimed at society as a whole but with special focus on the focus on most vulnerable groups. The entity has been allocating more than 500 million euros annually to social action and increasing this figure progressively since 2017.

According to the Foundation, of the total investment planned in 2025, about 60%, more than 370 million euros, will go to the development of social transformation programs, such as Caixaproinfancia, which aims to combat the Child poverty; Labor integration projects for vulnerable groups incorporates and reincorpora; the program for comprehensive care for people with advanced diseases, which aims to improve the quality of care for people who are at the end of their lives; or the elderly program, aimed at promoting the social participation of this group.









Another 20% of the total investment, about 130 million euros, will be allocated to initiatives of divulgation of culture and science through the CaixaForum centers network, the Cosmocaixa Science Museum, the itinerant exhibitions and the programming of concerts and conferences, as well as Caixaforum+, the audiovisual platform itself of the La Caixa Foundation, which presents cultural proposals and scientific dissemination.

For its part, the research and health area will have an endowment of 105 million euros, 16% of the total budget. The support calls to research projects Medical Caixaresearch of Health Research and Caixaimpulse of innovation, as well as the development of the Caixaresearch Institute, a reference center in the field of immunology.

Finally, the remaining 7% of the investment From the entity, about 49 million euros, it will be allocated to the area of ​​education and scholarships, which grants grade, postgraduate, doctoral and post -concetable scholarships, as well as the EDUCAIXA program, which promotes educational transformation with the aim of guaranteeing an education of quality through the development of the appropriate competencies of both students and the teaching community.

«For more than a century, our entity works to offer More opportunities to those who need it most. Our commitment to people, today and always, is to build a better future for everyone. Therefore, we increase the budget to continue promoting social progress, culture and science, education, and research and health, “Fainé added.

Regarding 2024, already balance mode, La Caixa “has reinforced its social programs with the greatest transformative impact.” «The joint action of these projects allows to accompany vulnerable people in the different phases of the life cycle and reach the entire Spanish territory to be present in all provinces. This direct social intervention has served more than 235,000 beneficiaries in the last year, ”explains the entity.