The Colombian Luis Diaz He fulfilled his dream: to celebrate his 100th game with the club’s shirt with a goal. Liverpool. The Guajiro shines at the official premiere of the Coach Arne Slot in Anfield Road and with an impeccable finish he put his team to the win against Brentford, on matchday 2 of the Premier League.

According to the criteria of

Foughtwho was the owner of Liverpool and that becomes important in the game of Slothe scored a great goal in a fierce counterattack that ended in his first goal of the season.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

In the 13th minute, Brentford missed a corner kick in their favour and allowed the Reds to launch their attack. Diogo Jota He controlled much of the play and sent an impeccable pass to Luis Diazwho did not hesitate after the exhausting race and with a hellish shot put the 1-0 in favor of Liverpool.

News in development…