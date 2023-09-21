Space is the frontier of the future, because it offers the positioning of weapons capable of interfering with and destroying satellites. The comment

There history of China it should be studied in schools and explored in depth, to understand the reasons for what is happening today. Hong Kong it was occupied by the British in 1939 and China ceded it to them in 1841. It was one of the last colonies in the world, complete with a Governor of Her British Majesty. Vittorio Messoriin his beautiful book “Thinking history”, and. Paoline, 1992, writes that “it is also curious to note that the communist leaders of the great country decided to keep the current capitalist economic and social system unchanged for 50 years, thus recognizing that it “worked” better than theirs”. […] It was the people who protested against English “colonization”. These five million Chinese who want colonialism and do not want independence, much less socialism…”.

In this difficult and controversial context, he was elected in 2013 President Xi Jinping. He coined the phrase “Chinese dream” to describe the master plan for China’s future, which, initially, was based on internal unity. The use of the slogan in official contexts has since 2013 taken on a more nationalist character: the word “dream” has been consistently linked to the phrase “the great resurrection of the Chinese nation”.

Xi said on June 8, 2013, during his meeting with US President Barack Obama, that the Chinese Dream means the prosperity of the country, the recovery of the nation and the happiness of the people. And it is also the dream of cooperation, development, peace and win-win. Xi believes that China must follow “its own path” and that a strong, authoritarian government is an integral part of the “Chinese model”, based on a “socialist value system” seen as opposed to Western values. Just as the party must control the political life of the state, the central party authorities must exercise complete and direct control over all party activities. Xi’s policies have been characterized as “economically liberal but politically conservative” by Cheng Li of the Brookings Institution. This “mixed” system has produced, especially during these ten years of Xi’s government, enormous economic and military power, which now feels ready to look around, in a multipolar system, through the so-called Silk Roads.

Imagining the nations of the world engaged in a great game of chess, it seems very plausible that the United States and China are the big players, with India, the European Union and Russia around the table. It seems obvious that the moves will be a strong acceleration of technological progressessential in geopolitical competition, the development of increasingly sophisticated weapons and Artificial Intelligence. Finally, the checkmate will be made by whoever wins the prize exoatmospheric space. Space is the frontier of the future, because it offers the positioning of weapons capable of interfering with and destroying satellites. In this context, the so-called climate changes will require the use of increasingly advanced technologies which will provide the prerequisites for a new social system based on the control of brains, at the service of the new State. There will be no use of force in a conventional style World War III.

The East will just have to wait for the Westincreasingly demographically weak, is no longer the center of the economy, so as to allow you to be overwhelmed by Chinese culture and politics. Western globalist liberal-capitalism will be increasingly less responsive, as will religious secularization led by the model liberal of a fluid society, will find themselves in great difficulty, also because the international contingency is pushing Islam to gain important positions compared to the past. (see “The horizons of the new geopolitics“, by Gianfranco Lizza, ed. Utet, 2022).

In 2050 the great leaders will not sit around a table for having won one or more wars, but for having won only one, bloodless, but much more effective than all the others: the psychological conquest. The geopolitics of the future should mainly take place within this horizon. Friedrich Nietzsche would conclude, as ne “The Happy Science”, and. Einaudi, 2015: “But how long am I missing from the summit? You go up and don’t think about it.”

