Among the titles shown at State of Play of last week, to stand out the most – not to mention the now imminent Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – it was without a doubt Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The second part of the remake of the acclaimed masterpiece published by Square Enix in fact, in 1997 it finally had a release date: fans of the Final Fantasy saga will be able to get their hands on this new Nomura-branded rebuild starting from February 29, 2024. Thanks to the invitation of Koch Media However, we had the opportunity to spend about an hour in the company of Cloud and his companions tell you about our very first impressions on this new “old” title of the series.

During our test, we got to deal with two different game sections. Without revealing particular details about the plotin order to avoid as much as possible spoilers on the adventure of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, we can tell you that, as shown by the most recent gameplay trailer published by Square Enix, in the first part of our session we were able checkin addition to the protagonist Cloud, the highly anticipated and charismatic Sephiroth.

The party that wins cannot be changed

With a combat system which differs little from that of the first part of the Remake, we saw Cloud and Sephiroth face a fun and well-structured boss fight. Halfway between a third-person action and a turn-based strategic one, the combat system confirms itself as innovative and satisfying, and introduces, drawing heavily from the INTERmission DLC, the combined attacks among the members of the party. Maintaining the successful system based onATBFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth packs satisfying gameplay and combat capable of satisfying, once again, both long-time fans and those who met Cloud for the first time in the 2020 remake.

The attacks synergistic – this is the name of the shots in combo with one’s companions – in addition to giving the player new possibilities for approaching battles, they allow the creation of spectacular in-game sequences. See Cloud and Sephiroth collaborate on hardware new generation it’s a feast for the eyes and will undoubtedly wow gamers. During our test, despite having faced several battles, we were unable to delve into any further innovations and we are waiting to find out if new mechanics have been designed once we have the final game.

If the first section of the game gave us the opportunity to experience the combat system first-hand and to play as Sephiroth, the second part of our gameplay opened the doors to some open world macro areas. Abandoning the “corridor” structure for a moment, we found ourselves able to explore, riding our trusty Chocobos, a larger area within which to collect resources and materials useful for crafting and strengthening our party. Small towns obviously return, where you can interact with secondary characters and stock up on supplies at the shops. Our preview gaming session of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth unfortunately did not allow us to verify the quantity and quality of the activities secondarywhich will be appropriately explored in the complete review.

The world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Although we are still far from the complete version of the game, we can guarantee you that, as you have surely already noticed from the published trailers, the Glance in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth it’s incredible. Playing the title in graphics mode – we have not yet been able to test the performance mode at increased framerate – this second part of the remake seems to fully exploit the potential of the next-gen consoles. From the point of view technician the demo we tried is impeccable, even if there were some small bugs and graphic glitches which will certainly be corrected in the months that separate us from the release date of the game. However, the polygonal models are clean and well made and, as if there could be any doubt, the artistic direction is particularly inspired, remaining faithful and respectful of the original 1997 title.

What particularly struck us was the system lighting, particularly effective in the larger areas we explored in this trial version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Also there soundtrack it masterfully accompanies the gaming sector and the adventure of our heroes, but we are sure that, once released on the market, the title will be able to give us even more emotions from this point of view.

Therefore waiting to find out what new features this new part of the remake of Final Fantasy VII will bring with it, which we remind you will be released on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024and curious to see how this new plot arc of the original video game will be adapted, we invite you to follow us so as not to miss our review of one of the most anticipated titles of next year.