The relaunch of the National Health Service, the shortage of doctors, the blocking of the turnover of white coats to the point of insecurity. The problems of Italian healthcare and the possibilities also offered by the PNRR are among the topics at the center of the 32nd national elective congress of Cimo, the union that for 75 years has represented doctors, veterinarians and dentists, in service and retired SSN. The congress opens tomorrow in Rome.

“The three days will open with the presentation of the political program and the candidacies, including that of the outgoing national president, Guido Quici who since 22 September 2017 leads the Italian medical union with the aim of projecting it towards a wider representation through the Federation Cimo-Fesmed. On the afternoon of Friday 8 October, after the proclamation of the elected officials and the political report by President Cimo, the presence of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, is expected “, reports Cimo.

Following, the round table ‘Pnrr, Artificial intelligence, clinical governance: a future as protagonists’ with the participation of Filippo Anelli, president of Fnomceo; Giovanni Miglior, president of Fiaso; Alberto Oliveti, president of Enpam; Giovanni Brugnoli, Confindustria vice president for Human Capital. To close the Congress, on Saturday 9 October, the establishment of the statutory bodies: presidency office and national direction.

“We are facing this congress – says President Cimo Quici – in a particularly difficult historical moment for our country, especially for medical-health personnel who for over a year and a half have been subjected to an unprecedented stress-test, committed to coping with the pandemic from Covid-19, which has overwhelmingly highlighted the criticalities of our NHS, always reported by Cimo: from the lack of staff to the training funnel, from the blocking of turnover to precarious work, to name just a few. applause to colleagues and colleagues who did not spare themselves in guaranteeing the right to health of citizens, during this serious health emergency. Our thoughts go, above all, to those who have lost their lives, trying to save that of patients in this fight against virus”.

President Quici believes, however, that “the current moment of crisis can turn into a great and perhaps only opportunity to relaunch public health. As Cimo and as the Cimo-Fesmed Federation, which brings together over 17 thousand doctors, we are ready to accept the new challenges that this phase of our history poses to us. We want to be the real protagonists of that change that can ensure a real relaunch of Italian healthcare “.