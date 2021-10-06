With an update planned towards the end of this year, Genshin Impact will be enriched with new contents with the version 2.3but now thanks to some interesting ones leak published on the web, we have the opportunity to gut some information about a particular character coming, more precisely Itto.

Over the past two weeks, the Genshin Impact was forced to stay fast on news, as many leakers have decided to get out of it due to the actions taken by the boys of miHoYo. Nevertheless, some are still active and are able to offer us some indiscretions regarding the content that we can expect in the future.

While version 2.2 is increasingly imminent, with a release date set for 13 October, the next update should be released towards the end of November. For now we have received some information about it thanks to Ubatcha, who posted the news discovered on his Twitter profile.

According to the user, while with the version coming out next week there will be the addition of only one character, Thoma, 2.3 would see the arrival of at least two new faces to the game. Previous leaks had identified Itto e Gorou as two names in question and UBatcha seems to confirm this.

Some info about Itto – Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the “Male” body type. In game he is described as “tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance.” – UBatcha (@ Ubatcha1) October 4, 2021

There is a week left before the preload of 2.2, it’s time to start talking about 2.3 and more information. I have reason to believe that the 2.3 banners will be a new character and re-run with Gorou as a 4 star. The new character should be Itto and the re-run should be based on Albeto, from what I know. Some more information about Itto: he is a 5-star character Geo Claymore, who has the “male” body model. In his game he is described as “tall, with a large build and two big horns, created to be scary at first glance”.

While Gorou has already been the protagonist of other leaks, this post offers some clues about the physical appearance that Itto might have, but there is still a lot of ambiguity behind the character.

Unlike many other warriors who arrived with the updates, here the veil of mystery is linked to the fact that we’ve never seen it in the game, but only appeared through the mentions of other characters, who described it as being pretty scary. We will be waiting for further updates.