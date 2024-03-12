The cold atmosphere presented on Monday night in Baja California It will last until dawn on Tuesday. Temperatures will even drop in the mountain area until they reach between -5 to 0 and there will be frost, according to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Conagua.

The sky will be partly cloudy to partly cloudy during the day, with a chance of isolated rain in Baja California and no rain in Baja California Sur. The atmosphere will be cold to very cold with frost in the mountain areas of Baja California at dawn and in the afternoon it will turn from mild to warm.

The northwest wind will run at a speed of 10 to 25 km/h and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the state. On the western coast there will be waves of 2 to 4 meters high.

Meteored. Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California for Tuesday, March 12, 2024

According to Meterored, this Tuesday there will be mainly overcast skies in Tijuana, although stormy showers are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 12°C and 17°C during the day, with moderate westerly winds, reaching gusts of up to 29 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicali, Cloudy skies will predominate with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 27°C, and moderate westerly winds, reaching gusts of up to 42 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito You will experience mostly overcast skies with possible stormy showers in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 13°C and 16°C, with moderate northwest winds, reaching gusts of up to 31 km/h.

In Cove, Overcast skies with cloudy intervals and light rains are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 10°C and 17°C, with moderate northwest winds, reaching gusts of up to 39 km/h in the morning.

The Rumorosa It will register overcast skies with cloudy intervals and light rains in the early morning. Temperatures will fluctuate between 6°C and 14°C, with strong southwest winds, reaching gusts of up to 60 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate It will present mainly overcast skies with stormy showers in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 7°C and 14°C, with a moderate west wind, reaching gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin It will have a clear sky with some scattered cloudiness. Temperatures will vary between 10°C and 18°C, with northwest winds, reaching maximum gusts of up to 60 km/h.

In San Felipe, a clear sky is expected with some scattered cloudiness. Temperatures will range from 15°C to 21°C, with northwest winds, reaching maximum gusts of up to 22 km/h.