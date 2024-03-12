Kleber and Dallas victorious in NBA – Doncic series broken
National basketball player Maximilian Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks have continued their short run of success in the North American professional league NBA. At the Chicago Bulls, the Texans won 127:92 and celebrated their third win in a row.
Once again, Dallas superstar Luka Doncic stood out, but the Slovenian's record streak ended. With 27 points, 14 assists and twelve rebounds, he narrowly missed his seventh triple-double with 30 points in a row, meaning his historical record remains at six.
“He cares about winning. I don't know if numbers mean that much to him today. But once he stops, he'll see that his game was on another level,” said Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, referring to Doncic. Kleber had two points and one assist in 13 minutes of action and also grabbed four rebounds.
With the win, Dallas remains in eighth place in the Western Conference, but still has every chance of being among the top six teams. At the end of the season, this would be enough to get into the playoffs.
The reigning champions Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics celebrated more or less confident mandatory victories. The Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 125:119 and were able to rely on Nikola Jokic, who was once again outstanding. The two-time MVP had 35 points, 17 rebounds and twelve assists.
The Celtics had no trouble in their 121:99 away win against the Portland Trail Blazers and continue to clearly lead the league.
Basketball: Schröder achieves surprise victory with Brooklyn
Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder achieved an important success in the NBA playoff race with the Brooklyn Nets. On Sunday (local time), the team from New York prevailed 120:101 (52:51) over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who occupied second place in the Eastern Conference before the game day, but also had to compete with a weakened substitute. With their 26th win of the season in the North American Basketball League, the Nets have reduced their gap to tenth place, which qualifies for the playoff pre-qualification, to three wins.
Schröder scored 17 points, hitting seven of his eleven throw attempts from the field and dishing out eight assists, the most of any player. The Nets dominated the third quarter with a 44:29 lead and opened up a 16-point difference before the final period. “It started on defense. We stopped our opponents again and again, played quickly and hit our shots,” said Schröder about the third round.
The brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner suffered a bitter 97:111 (50:47) home defeat against the Indiana Pacers with the Orlando Magic. Although the Magic remain fifth and are aiming for secure playoff qualification, the Pacers in seventh place are breathing down their necks with one less win to their name. Franz Wagner remained below his season average with 13 points, Moritz Wagner had nine points.
Daniel Theis also suffered a home defeat with the Los Angeles Clippers, losing 117:124 (52:59) to the Milwaukee Bucks. The hosts did not have their two star players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard available; on the other hand, Damian Lillard led the Bucks to victory with 16 of his 35 points in the final quarter. Theis didn't get past two points.
Relatively few points were also scored in the duel between the New York Knicks around German basketball player Isaiah Hartenstein and the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams scored a total of 152 points, the last time fewer points were scored in an NBA game was in January 2016. The Knicks were defeated 73:79 (31:37). Hartenstein only scored three points, but grabbed ten rebounds.
