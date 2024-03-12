Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder achieved an important success in the NBA playoff race with the Brooklyn Nets. On Sunday (local time), the team from New York prevailed 120:101 (52:51) over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who occupied second place in the Eastern Conference before the game day, but also had to compete with a weakened substitute. With their 26th win of the season in the North American Basketball League, the Nets have reduced their gap to tenth place, which qualifies for the playoff pre-qualification, to three wins.