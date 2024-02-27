DThe frigate “Hessen”, which was deployed in the Red Sea to protect merchant ships, repelled the first attack by the Houthi militia operating from Yemen. According to information from the German Press Agency, the ship involved in the EU military mission “Aspides” successfully fought two enemy aircraft targets on Tuesday evening. It was the German Navy's first use of live weapons in the operation that began on Friday and is considered the Navy's most dangerous mission in the history of the Bundeswehr.

The Houthi militia, allied with Iran, wants to force an end to the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip by shelling merchant ships in the Red Sea. The Israeli military operation is a response to the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7th.

The sea route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal is one of the most important trade routes in the world. Because of the attacks by the Houthis, who are armed by Iran, large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the shortest sea connection between Asia and Europe – with significant effects on the global economy.

On Friday, the Bundestag approved German participation in the EU mission “Aspides”. The “Hessen” had previously set off from Wilhelmshaven towards the operational area with the aim of being able to begin fulfilling the order immediately after the Bundestag decision. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the operation would contribute to stabilizing the region. Pistorius: “But we must also be clear: the operation of the “Hesse” is one of the most dangerous for the German Navy in decades.”

Last week, the Houthi militia said it wanted to expand attacks on merchant ships off the country's coast. The group's leader, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, said in a televised speech that they are relying on escalation as a response to Israel's escalation in the Gaza Strip. So far 48 ships have been attacked. He also announced the use of underwater weapons. Several Western countries, including the USA and Great Britain, are involved in operations to counter the attacks. The EU has also launched a military operation to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea, in which Germany will take part with the frigate “Hessen”.