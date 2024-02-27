'Magaly TV, the firm' once again has as its protagonist Pamela Lopez after revealing more details of her relationship with Christian Cueva. In a new promotional video for the ATV program, López is heard saying that he had suffered the abandonment of Christian Cueva, despite the fact that she insisted that he stay. Furthermore, after telling her testimony, the businesswoman stated that she was determined to divorce the soccer player.

What did Pamela López say about Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez He opened his heart again in an exclusive interview with Magaly Medina and could not hold back his tears. In the audio, she appears in a delicate state having felt the abandonment of Christian Cueva, the father of her children. “Christian (Cueva) left me and my children alone. He told me that he wanted to be with his friends and he left and left us. I begged him to stay, not to leave us, that my baby was small and he left ( …)”, Pamela Lopez said.

“And you do want to get divorced? Are you going to get divorced?” the host asked her, to which she responded: “Yes I do. Yes, Magaly. I am totally determined. I want to know beautiful love,” added the businesswoman.

What did Pamela López say about Christian Domínguez?

In the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm', Pamela Lopez He said that Christian Domínguez was his main ally in his most difficult moment after the breakup with Christian Cueva. According to what he said, the Cumbiambero provided him with all the information about Franco and Cueva.

“She called my father-in-law and told him: 'Sir, I'm calling your son, but he's drunk.' And Christian Domínguez tells me that Christian Cueva told him: 'Oh, my love, you, calm down.' He was very drunk, drinking after my statement. 'You, calm down, she has nothing, she's not going to screw you up at all. Nothing's going to happen, don't worry, I love you, we're going to be happy.' ', he told her. Since she couldn't because he was very drunk, she called my father-in-law and told him: 'Please talk to that woman (Pamela) for me, so that she doesn't dare to get anything out of me because I'm in trouble.' to harm, because they are going to give me a program,'” said Pamela López.

What did Pamela Franco say after learning of Christian Domínguez's betrayal?

Pamela Franco She could not hide her astonishment after learning that Christian Domínguez betrayed her to Pamela López. “I'm affected, tired, I thought that story was going to end, but it continues. I don't even know what to think, I feel confused. This attacks my private part because it involves my daughter's father,” she commented on the program 'Mande whoever sends'.

In addition, the cumbiambera sent a warning to Domínguez, after asking him to come forward to speak out after Pamela López's statements. “The person involved (Christian Domínguez) must come out and tell the truth. (…) I don't understand why (Christian Domínguez communicated with Pamela López), I shouldn't give the answers. It's not a good time. The truth is, I believe that there is a limit to everything. First of all, I am going to be a mother and the first thing I am going to do is take care of my daughter,” she added.

