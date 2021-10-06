J-POP Manga unveiled the Variant cover for the first volume of Frieren – Beyond the end of the journey, the work of Kanehito Yamada And Tsukasa Abe. As previously anticipated, the first volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 13 October at the launch price of € 6.50 both in the Regular version and with the Variant cover.

FRIEREN – BEYOND THE END OF THE JOURNEY ARRIVES IN ITALY FOR J-POP MANGA

One of the most anticipated series of the year arrives from 13 October in bookstores, comics and online stores for J-POP Manga. Winner of the Manga Taisho 2021 and the New Creator Award at the Osamu Tezuka awards, Frieren – Beyond the End of the Journey is written by Kanehito Yamada and drawn by Tsukasa Abe.

“Frieren, I suppose the life ahead of you will be longer… than we can even imagine. “

Frieren and his companions adventurers have just completed one epochal mission: Defeat the Demon King who terrorized the world. After ten years of fighting, the group is preparing to celebrate the end of the war with all the necessary honors. But Frieren is an elf. It has lived for thousands of years and will still live as many. Therefore, he does not share the joy that human companions feel in imagining a future of peace and prosperity.

Defeated the Demon King, in fact, Frieren spends the next 50 years away from the world, while his companions grow old and die. Realizing that by isolating herself she loses the most beautiful part of what surrounds her, she decides to understand humans and their point of view.

In this spectacular manga, which begins where the classic stories find a conclusion, the originality lies precisely in its protagonist, so distant from the normal perspective of the heroes. The series, in fact, follows Frieren’s journey as he searches for new magic and new encounters. Unhinging the stereotypes of fantasy, which wants a crystallized setting, the world evolves with the story and Kanehito Yamada shows it to us through the eyes of his main character.

The unmissable journey of Frieren awaits you from 13 October in bookstores, comics and online stores available in one version regular it’s a variant available in all sales channels.

Frieren – Beyond the end of the journey 1

5 Volumes – Series in progress

Format – 12.4X18 – Bross. With Sovracc.

Pages – 192, B&W + Color

Price – € 6.50 Bimonthly