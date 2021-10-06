As anticipated for several months now, the series Darkhold Alpha, published by Marvel Comics, will bring important changes in the immense comic universe of the House of Ideas, and already from the first volume the first, questionable, changes appeared also regarding the design of some characters, first of all Iron Man.

The name Darkhold refers to an ancient tome, the Book of the Damned, which many of you will also know thanks to his citations and appearances in the television series Agents of SHIELD and WandaVision. The artifact in question was created by the Ancient God Chthon, as a volume containing evil and dark spells. The Darkhold Alpha series retraces, and rewrites, the origins of Chthon and the connection of Scarlet Witch with the Darkhold itself.

Through a dream, Wanda learns that the book is currently in the hands of Victor Von Doom, and that Chthon’s return is near. After unsuccessfully attempting to confront Doctor Doom, Wanda decides to restore the Darkhold Defenders, forming a group of superheroes consisting of: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wasp, Black Bolt and Blade. Preparing for battle with the villain, everyone involved ends up reading the Darkhold, being corroded by its magic.

This event gave rise to the new Iron Man armor, which you can see in the images shown at the bottom of the news. The cover of the first volume of Darkhold: Iron Man, due out in December. To conclude we leave you to the new Marvel Comics series, which will mark a revolution for the House of Ideas.