A very serious and terrible episode occurred against Simone Baroni, The boy is known to the public for having participated in Friends of Maria De Filippi, the boy was the victim of a homophobic assault.

Simone Baroni told everything on Instagram, posting a shot of a cut on his lip, the boy was ironic at first, but then he explained what happened on the same channel.

Guys, tonight we (have) suffered homophobic assault for no reason whatsoever. I have the videos and tomorrow I will go to report to also collect the videos of the rooms in the area. Stuff from the afterlife. I’m fine, a little swollen lip. I took two cartoons in the face for no reason whatsoever, surrounded by 5/6 guys just because ‘Can’t you see he’s a f ***?’ and I was walking in a street. These things must not go through. Not for me, because I know how to defend myself, in fact they came to apologize (to no avail).

Fortunately, the damage has been limited and the boy is fine now. Will have to wait until the lip heal, then concluded:

But for those who unlike me would not have (even rightly, there were many) the strength and courage to rebel. In a country where the Zan DDL is a useless, superfluous law, I am ashamed. Yet, even with fewer rights, I pay the same taxes as others. And I close the controversy, tomorrow I’ll tell you everything.

After participating in Amici 14, the boy apparently took several dance groups and music videos by Mahmood, Ghemon and Annalisa. Years ago he came out.