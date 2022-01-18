During the January holidays, a surge of Russians’ interest in online dating was recorded. RIA News with reference to a study by YuKassa and the dating site Mamba.

According to analysts, during the New Year holidays, Russians use dating sites more actively: girls are 15 percent more likely to respond to men, and correspondence in general becomes 20 percent longer compared to the autumn months – this may be due to the fact that users have more free time, the authors stated.

“Women are more inclined to travel together – during the holidays, the corresponding goal became 17.5 percent more popular with them than in autumn. And men were 50 percent more likely to indicate that their purpose of dating was a relationship. Perhaps this is due to the beginning of a new calendar year and plans for a new life,” analysts say. It is also reported that from January 1 to January 9, users from Russia made 62 percent more purchases on dating sites and spent 3 percent more money than last year.

