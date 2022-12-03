Mexico. The Mexican Paco Stanley was a very talented man, because He stood out as a television host, actor, comedian and also wrote poetry, and in the latter he recorded an album with poems.

Paco Stanley, who was assassinated on June 7, 1999 in CDMX, stood out mainly for his talent and is constantly remembered on social networks for his performance on Mexican television.

Perhaps few know, but Stanley, who was 56 years old when he died, recorded an entire album with 10 tracks in which he recited several poems accompanied by background music in which a trova-style guitar was generally heard.

Paco Stanley. Internet photo

Friends or lovers is called one of the poems in question and this is part of the lyrics that he himself wrote:

“Friends for so long,

and contrary to other stories

you know what I feel

and I know that there in your memory

there is no regret

so our month of the year.”

“I know that hanging out with you in the dark

or in the light of day,

is to sink into agony,

not to silence you with kisses,

of not finding the way,

to start my return.”

“I know you have no idea how many times

Alone and with eyes closed

slowly, carefully with love

I have undressed you…”

And in television programs like Pácatelas! and Yes there is… and well!, Paco sometimes gave himself the pleasure of declaiming some of his poems to which his audience paid a lot of attention, since he also left his role as “relaxiento” to show his side as a poet.

I say goodbye to you, For my children, Desiderata and Poem to the mother These are other of the poems that Paco wrote and released on his poetry album, which were very well received by the public at the time and are available on YouTube.

Paco Stanley was unfortunately murdered 23 years ago by hitmen outside the restaurant El Charco de las Ranas, in the Mexico Cityand although much has been speculated about his death, no one really knows who took his life and for what reason.