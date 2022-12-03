The fortification, on which the Sever regiment named after Akhmat Kadyrov is in combat service in the Kherson region, stretches for 150 m. On Saturday, December 3, Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev showed footage of the night duty of the fighters.

“The entire fortification stretches for a distance of up to 150 m. And every 10-15 m there are firing points for shooters. The height of the trench is almost human height,” Timashev said.

The soldier shared that the roof of the fortification can withstand any shelling. The fighters have a room in which they take turns resting. At the post, the military personnel replace each other every two hours.

The area where they serve is responsible, since the positions of the militants are about 10 km away.

“During the night watch, the enemy tries to attack. But we’re holding on. All sorts of landings, bombing, infantry trying to break through. But everything is unsuccessful with them, ”said the military man.

Earlier, on November 30, Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov showed footage from the advanced positions of the military in the Zaporozhye direction. The observation positions of the Russian troops are located 800 meters from the nationalists. According to the correspondent, the militants operate at night, but they are not able to pass through the field – it is mined, so they are trying to move along the forest belt.

In September, Bogdan Stepovoy, a military expert and Izvestiya army correspondent, told how dugouts are being strengthened and equipped in the Donbass. So, in the shelter there are places for weapons near the entrance, “in case of an alarm, grab a machine gun and run to a combat position,” and places for rest and personal belongings.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

