These days the program Friends of Maria De Filippi he is experiencing great mourning. In fact, a few hours ago the news emerged of the premature death of a former student of the program produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi. This is the dancer Daniela Romano, who passed away prematurely at the age of 40 due to a serious illness.

Mourning in the world of entertainment. As already mentioned, a former student of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi she passed away at the age of 40 due to a bad illness that she was unable to defeat. It’s about Daniela Romanodancer who participated in the first edition of the talent show produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi, who then had the name of They will be famous.

Daniela’s friend made the news public, Mirnawho shared a message on social media that left everyone speechless:

Your stomach tightens, your heart tightens… we hold each other in a strong embrace of pain… we who experienced you and asked others, from afar, how you were. Life is sometimes truly cruel for us human beings who still cannot understand Nature’s choices. We think of you Daniela. We think of you strongly from down here.

Mirna’s message was followed by others, including those of the former competitors of the first edition of They will be famous. Dennis Fantina wrote on his Instagram page:

Hi Daniela… have a good trip.

There was no shortage of that Paolo Idol, with whom Daniela had a flirtation during the program. These were her words: