Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why the “Millonario” of Martín Demichelis, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, where after the match against Rosario Central as a visitor, he has a single date to be played in the regular phase.
It is worth remembering that the first four from each of the two zones will go to the playoffs, the “Final Phase”, where Núñez’s men will surely be present (for now, they are accompanied by Huracán, Independiente and Banfield). We review the calendar.
To close the regular phase, Demichelis’ team will be home – on the Independiente field – to Instituto de Córdoba, which has not yet qualified for the next phase, but can do so if it manages to string together successive victories, or if a combination occurs. of results in its favor, since it is just one point away from the direct classification zone.
Then they will hope to be in the qualification zone for the Final Phase, in order to conclude the year and try to do so with a new title. Everything is with a date to be confirmed, but it must end in this year 2023.
Surely “Millo” will compete in the playoffs, taking into account their current leadership. If the tournament ended right now, the River Plate team’s matchup would be nothing less than against Racing Club, a true classic of our country, which is in fourth place in Zone B.
