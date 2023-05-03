Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

French Constitutional rejects referendum on pension reform

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in World
0
French Constitutional rejects referendum on pension reform


close

France

Demonstrations outside the National Assembly, in Paris.

Demonstrations outside the National Assembly in Paris.

The controversial reform had another legal setback.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.
See also  Correspondent of "Izvestia" showed footage of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed near Lisichansk

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#French #Constitutional #rejects #referendum #pension #reform

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The tourist complained about the smell in the hotel room and spent the night with a corpse under the bed

The tourist complained about the smell in the hotel room and spent the night with a corpse under the bed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result