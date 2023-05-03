In a popular hotel in Tibet, a tourist complained about the smell and found a corpse under the bed

In one of the popular hotels in Tibet, a tourist complained about the bad smell in the room and spent the night with a corpse under the bed. He spoke about this in his social networks, reports The Telegraph.

The incident is believed to have taken place in April at the Guzang Shuhua Hotel. One of the guests noticed an unpleasant smell in the room and at first thought that it was his own feet. Soon he fell asleep for several hours, and after waking up he was transferred to another room. After a search of his previous accommodation, a body was found under the bed.

The hotel administration called the police, but in social networks denied the information about the incident. The guest, who lived in the room, took testimony and DNA. The police assured the frightened man that the perpetrator had already been caught and he had nothing to fear.

Earlier, a Danish tourist pranked maids in a hotel by building figures in the form of corpses from pillows and sheets. He posted the corresponding video on his TikTok. The footage shows that before leaving the hotel, he folded the bedding in the form of sinister humanoid figures, and also wrapped a telephone wire around the place where the neck should be.