The burned-down freighter Fremantle Highway is expected to arrive in Groningen’s Eemshaven sometime on Thursday. After consultation with the parties involved, outgoing minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure, VVD) decided on Wednesday evening that the Eemshaven is the most suitable location for the boat, which at that time was floating 16 kilometers above Schiermonnikoog and Ameland. Rijkswaterstaat has that the same evening. The largest fire on the ship has been extinguished since Monday.

Eemshaven was chosen because it is relatively close at over 60 kilometers. Rijkswaterstaat hopes to limit any risks by keeping the towage journey as short as possible. In addition, “deteriorated weather conditions, existing infrastructure and facilities” of the Groningen port play a role in the choice. The departure time has not yet been set in stone, it depends on weather, current and tide. The freighter has been floating at sea for the past week.

The Fremantle Highway carried just under 500 electric cars. Last week, the ship caught fire, presumably after one of the electric vehicles caught fire. One person was killed and several crew members were seriously injured. The fire was initially difficult to extinguish, partly because chemicals in the car’s battery are highly flammable.