The three goals conceded by Juve come after the other three conceded by Barcelona. Fans on the boil, but the coach doesn’t agree: “A matter of automatism, but in attack I can be satisfied”
Not exactly a happy start to the season for Ancelotti, who ended up in the sights of the fans, after the heavy defeat against Barcelona was added to that (3-1) suffered against Juventus in Orlando, in the United States. After the match, however, the coach tried to justify himself by explaining that the team “needs to assimilate new defensive mechanisms, and that the use of the rumble didn’t help. offensive phase”. And, in this respect, one certainly cannot blame him.
BAD LUCK
Vinicius, who scored the goal in the provisional 2-1 draw, showed some phenomenal numbers and, once again, one of his plays deserved more luck, but the crossbar (after the three woodwork against Barcelona) denied him the goal . However, this is not enough to justify this new misstep by Real.
