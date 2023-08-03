Not exactly a happy start to the season for Ancelotti, who ended up in the sights of the fans, after the heavy defeat against Barcelona was added to that (3-1) suffered against Juventus in Orlando, in the United States. After the match, however, the coach tried to justify himself by explaining that the team “needs to assimilate new defensive mechanisms, and that the use of the rumble didn’t help. offensive phase”. And, in this respect, one certainly cannot blame him.