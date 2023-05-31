Police in Nevada, in the western United States, freed a bear that was stuck in the back seats of a car, using a rope attached to the vehicle door to open it remotely in order to avoid being attacked by the animal.

Officers at the Washoe, Nevada, police chief’s office had to devise a creative solution when they received a report of a bear on the back seat of a parked car in the area.

The black bear managed to climb into the back of a vehicle parked in a parking lot, where it was probably looking for food, but it got trapped inside.

In order to get him out, a policeman carefully tied a rope around the doorknob, according to a video posted on social media. Once far enough away, the policeman pulled the rope and opened the door, and the bear ran straight into the forest unharmed.

It appears that the bear was disturbed in the vehicle, as it left behind a cabin completely torn apart.

Black bears, the most common species in North America, can weigh up to 270 kilograms. These omnivorous animals with a keen sense of smell can smell food from very far away, which sometimes prompts them to interact with humans.

“Spring is a busy season… and it’s a good reminder to watch out for bears when enjoying the outdoors,” the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

He added, “Beware of leaving food packages, refrigerators, and anything flavored in cars. Avoid leaving food in cars (…) Do not feed bears!”