Lake Maggiore massacre, all the things that don’t add up in this spy story

There tragedy on a Sunday evening on Lake Maggiore cost the life a four agents of the secret services Of Italy And Israel, gets bigger and bigger. It now seems clear, according to the reconstructions of the investigators, that this was not a simple party boat but a real one top secret summit for an exchange of strategic documents. In fact, the people on board were all Italian and Italian secret agents Mossad Israeli. When the rescuers got hold of the documents of the victims, the shipwreck took on the contours not only of a massacre, but also of something else: a full-blown spy story. Three of the four victims and eighteen of the nineteen survivors they were all intelligence agentson duty or on leave After being rescued, the survivors were heard by the magistrates and carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Varese.

Even if then some of them, as reported by Repubblica, would be disappear quickly: “The Israelis, already yesterday morning, were on a military flight to Tel Aviv“. Not even the owner of the boat would have returned home. According to some testimonials of those who were near the accident, which occurred just 150 meters from the shore, there would have been “a strong gust of wind that capsized the boat”. Race against time for the investigators to ascertain the facts, the direct protagonists as good secret agents have in fact cleaned up all traces, even the houses in which they stayed have been refurbished. The mystery thickens.

