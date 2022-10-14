Saturday, October 15, 2022
Freedom of speech | The Turkish parliament approved the controversial media law

October 14, 2022
The law allows for a prison sentence of up to three years for spreading false and misleading information.

Turkey the parliament has approved a new media law, which has been strongly criticized by several European countries and freedom of speech activists, reported the country’s media and several western news media, among others France 24 -channel.

According to critics, the definition of what kind of information is liable to be prosecuted is written in the law so loosely that almost anything can be prosecuted. According to them, the law is intended to be used to silence the opposition.

The law passed with the votes of the country’s ruling AKP party and the MHP party, which forms a majority coalition with it, despite the opposition’s opposition.

The bill still needs a president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan approval to enter into force.

