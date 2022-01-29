Thousands of people have now arrived in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday under the so-called Freedom Convoy. Some of them came by truck from Vancouver to protest against the Canadian government’s corona policy. The authorities expect about ten thousand demonstrators. In Ottawa it is currently bitterly cold with a temperature of -21 degrees.
