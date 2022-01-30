With 37 years, carmel anthony, eaves of Los Angeles Lakers, became the ninth player in history to reach the 28 thousand points scored in the NBA, this, in the defeat of his team against the Charlotte Hornets.

Anthony was the second best scorer of the game for the Angelenos, scoring 19 points, only behind the 35 of Russell Westbrook, on a night in which they did not have Lebron James (knee) and Anthony Davis (wrist).

Carmelo shot 5 of 12 from the field, 2 of 9 on triples, and 7 of 7 on free throws, in addition to adding 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Read more: LeBron James leads the All Star starting five in the West along with Curry, Jokic, Wiggins and Morant

On the list of all-time leading scorers, Anthony is in ninth position, with his 28,000 points, the next on the list he could top is the legendary Shaquille O’Neal, who left his mark at 28,596, standing on the eighth step.

pure scorer

In his first campaign with the team of CaliforniaCarmelo has fulfilled the role for which he was brought in, scoring points from the substitute bench, since scoring has been his greatest virtue since he arrived in the league.

Also called ‘Melo’, he was selected in the third position of the 2003 Draft, 19 years ago, being part of the talented litter of players that came to the NBA at that time, led by LeBron James, Chris Bosch, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo, among many others.

Read more: LeBron is 105 points away from overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer for both the season and the playoffs.

Currently, the experienced player is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 38.3 percent shooting from three-point range, and 83.2 percent shooting from free throws for the Lakers, who are ninth in the Western Conference, with a record of 24 wins and 26 losses. , with a streak of 2 games lost in a row at this time.