New steps in La Nueva Romareda in Zaragoza with the approval of the modification of budget appropriations so that the Zaragoza City Council can contribute 20 million to the share capital of the Nueva Romareda society and others 16 million in participatory loans to finance the construction of new soccer field.

The votes in favor of PP and VOXin a plenary session at the Zaragoza City Council, have cleared this path so that this global amount of 36 million euros can be contributed – it was already approved by the Government of Zaragoza – and comply with the agreement reached on the 8th of November with the Government of Aragon, which will contribute another 36 million. An operation that had the support of Real Zaragoza.

This modification of budgetary credits has had the votes against PSOE and ZEC considering that it has not been explained what happens with the VAT refund nor has it been indicated whether the participatory loan of 16 million euros will be counted as debt.

The PP has thus relied on VOX, which has finally voted in favor considering that it was a decisive step to guarantee the viability of this project and the awarding of the construction contract, understanding that the city needs a new soccer field and positively evaluating the conditions of the participatory loan, which will be for 15 years and with an interest of Euribor plus 2 points.

Besides, conditions have tightened for Real Zaragozaso that the fee for the use of the modular field and the La Romareda field has been increased, as well as the percentage that will be paid on the income from the exploitation of the contributors. It is also contemplated that, if Real Zaragoza goes to first place, income for the company will increase.

Specifically, it contemplates a increase in the fee from 500,000 to 1.1 million of euros. This figure It will be multiplied by 1.5 times if the club is promoted to first place and will go rising by 200,000 euros every five yearswith a maximum amount of 3.05 million euros. The stipulated term is 75 years, among other conditions.

State financing

In the plenary session, a motion from the PP to urge the Government of Spain and the Higher Sports Council to establish a economic support program specific for the host municipalities of the 2030 World Cup.

This financial support would contribute to the financing of infrastructure in terms of mobility, security and services associated with this sporting event and that would complement the new Romareda football stadium.