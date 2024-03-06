













Roblox welcomes Chucky in a new game shown during the Xbox Partner Preview









During the Xbox Partner Preview in March 2024, a trailer for Griefville: Survive the Nightmare. This is a gaming experience created in Roblox that will have the players surviving. One of the threats they must face is the evil doll Chucky.

The trailer allows us to see that it is quite a frenetic experience. We even see that Chucky can easily travel around the stage and ride his opponents. At the moment not much more was detailed about its gameplay and how players will be able to use it.

Notably Griefville: Survive the Nightmare It is now available at Roblox. So if you want to try this new game and put yourself in the shoes of the devilish doll, you can now do so from any device where this platform is available.

Supposedly the decision to include Chucky was to demonstrate the potential of Roblox to reach more mature audiences. Besides that Griefville: Survive the Nightmare It was thought to be reminiscent of the horror films of the 80s and 90s according to its developers. What did you think of this reveal at the Xbox Partner Showcase?

What other recent horror games does Chucky appear in besides Roblox?

Some people may feel a sense of deja vu watching Chucky slaughter innocents in Roblox. This is because the doll seems very popular currently in horror titles, Well, at the end of 2023 he had an appearance in Dead by Deadlight. In that game it could also be controlled by one player while the rest focused on surviving.

Source: Behavior Interactive

This is no coincidence, since NBC Universal, owners of the character, use these collaborations as advertising. Currently, the doll's fans are waiting for the premiere of the second part of the third season of his series, which premieres on April 10. So we wouldn't be surprised if we see the 'good guy' in other titles in the near future.

