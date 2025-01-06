In the month of January, well into winter, the weather conditions worsen, as we can see these days with the arrival of a storm that is leaving strong winds and rain in different areas of Spain. And when there is rain and wind it is important to drive responsibly by reducing speed and adapting it to the special conditions of the road and the weather.

You must also increase the safety distance from the vehicle in front and avoid distractions and overtaking at all times. In strong wind situations like the current one, you should hold the steering wheel firmly and always with both hands. You should avoid going through tunnels and bridges. We must take into account the ‘screen’ effect, a situation that occurs when overtaking a large vehicle: the car’s steering becomes uncontrolled and it is important to correct it.

It is advisable not to take the vehicle without checking the weather or traffic conditions. There are circumstances in which it is better not to take the vehicle, such as torrential rains, very windy ranches… Nowadays, technology allows us to know the traffic and weather forecasts in real terms. Norauto recommends making this consultation before a trip, especially if it is long, and advises avoiding driving in extreme situations where safety cannot be guaranteed and there is no visibility.

It is equally common to pass through puddles without knowing their depth. It is another big mistake that many drivers make. In these cases, the risk of aquaplaning increases. The depth of the puddle is unknown and, therefore, the tire may no longer be in contact with the asphalt, losing control of the vehicle.









As drivers, we must take into account other more vulnerable road users: pedestrians, motorcycles, bicycles, electric scooter users. If they are surprised by rain on the road, their vulnerability increases. It is advisable to increase the safety distance from them and greatly reduce your speed. We must remember that we are all vulnerable users at some point.

The dangers of rain

Rain is the most common meteorological phenomenon in autumn and especially in winter in Spain, and when water is the protagonist, the risk of suffering an accident increases up to 70% according to several studies collected by the DGT.

When it rains while driving, it is necessary to use the dipped lighting, increase the speed of the windshield wipers when overtaking, increase the safety distance and turn on the heating to prevent the windows from fogging up. Furthermore, before starting to drive, we must ensure that the tires are in good condition by checking the wear of the main tread grooves.

If we enter aquaplanin -the tires cannot remove water from the road due to wear, low pressure or excessive speed-, we must hold the steering wheel tightly, not brake hard and when we notice that we regain grip, correct the trajectory gently. In addition to these general considerations, experts also remind us of the main mistakes when driving in bad weather.

First of all, they highlight not checking the tires: they are, without a doubt, one of the most important elements of the vehicle since they are the only connection of the car with the road. If the tire is not checked, it may be worn and therefore lose grip, especially in the wet. The regulations establish that the depth of the tread pattern should not be less than 1.6 mm although, to gain grip and safety.

You must check the wear of a tire with a depth gauge or depth gauge. At home it can be done quickly with a coin as a reference. If the coin is inserted into the grooves of the tire and the outer ring of the €1 coin still does not protrude, it means that the wheel is still in good condition. However, if it can be seen, it means that the wheel tread is below its limit, and it will be advisable to change it.

You can also locate signs of wear spread across the tread. Manufacturers include a series of indicators on the side of the tire, which can be the brand logo itself or a triangle or the acronym TWI (Tread Wear Indicator). A tire close to this wear limit may not be a safe tire, so it is recommended to change it sooner.

Another mistake is not checking the good condition of the wipers, both front and rear: in the rain, the windshield wipers help remove the water so that the driver can see. If it is not in good condition, they do not sweep correctly and, therefore, can worsen visibility. Instead of cleaning they can make more dirt.

Brushes, air conditioning and lighting

The life of the brushes in optimal operating conditions is approximately one year. This is followed by not checking the windshield washer fluid: they are important to clean the windshield at the first drops of rain, precisely the most critical situation, since the few drops of water mix with the dirt. You have to check the level and add if necessary. Although not only in rain, it is also advisable to check oil, power steering, brake fluid and, above all, antifreeze.

It is common for us not to check the correct operation of the air conditioning or the window defogging system. And the windows fog up when they are cold and due to the temperature difference with respect to the interior of the vehicle. Many vehicles have their own automatic window anti-fogging system, both front and rear. Otherwise, the air conditioning can be directed as much as possible towards the windows.

As for the lights, the hours of daylight decrease and, in addition, the autumn rains prevent proper vision. Therefore, you must check that there are no burned out lights and that they are level. In the rain, the position and dipped headlights should be on. Fog only if the rain is intense.

Another common mistake is not checking the proper functioning of the brakes: a professional mechanic should check pads and discs. Do not forget that the braking distance increases in the rain and that the road is especially slippery with the first drops. At a speed of 50 km/h the braking distance can almost double in rain.