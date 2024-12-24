“Good evening and welcome,” it opened Ramon Garcia the new Christmas Grand Prix during Monday night. “How nice it is to be with you, it’s the first time in history that we accompany you on these important dates,” he added.

After the opening dance, in a grand style and with the relevant Christmas decoration, Ramón presented all the new features of this very special short edition. “There is boys and girls in the stands!”, he pointed out, since in previous editions there was none.

The children were so present that the representation of the two towns was carried by them. two junior mayorsthat is, two children. “Pilar Torrens represents Binisalem and Hugo Camacho, Alfacar,” announced Ramontxu.

Cristininias in past editions, was also in his cabin. “I would like to make a slightly difficult wish,” he addressed Ramón. “I want a partner for me cabinini“she asked in a girl’s voice. Through the door, immediately, her new partner entered: the youtuber mikecrack.

“He is a genius at creating content,” Cristina introduced him. “Sing, do gameplayseverything,” he listed. “I am the artist man!“, he joked before kicking off the program.