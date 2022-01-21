The electronic stores have positioned themselves as the first purchase option for Mexicans, before the arrival of Covid-19, the digital companies and those that have migrated to virtuality have witnessed a great acceptance by users, this due to the health security that power provides buy without risk of contagion.

However, before this great increase in online shopping, scenarios have also been presented that were not previously considered or could not even be imagined, among which are, fraud, identity theft crimes or information, as well as the shops are not transparent in charges or data, so we share some recommendations.

“Free shipping”

Given the situation, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), has shared a series of recommendations in order to prevent Internet users from falling into scams or false advertising, such is the case of the famous “free shipping” trick, which the agency highlights as a lure used by e-commerce stores to lure them into a larger purchase.

The Profeco pointed out that many times when a client buys on the internet, it is very normal that the virtual shops ask the user for a “minimum purchase”, this with the aim of covering shipping costs without this being able to generate losses in the company’s profits.

Likewise, the dependency points out that many times this does not allow consumers to perceive the tricks that the electronic stores, in order to offer users the alleged “free shipping”.

One of these could be shown with the classic example, where you have selected a product that has a cost of $299 pesos, however, when generating the purchase, a message appears indicating that, in order not to pay for shipping, you can add a item over $99 pesos, at least, this “saving shipping”.

However, it is important that consumers analyze that in reality when buying another product to avoid paying shipping or, in any case, paying shipping, in both scenarios the customer is already complying with the minimum purchase, so the prophet invites you to know the terms of digital businesses before making a purchase.

Faced with this situation, the Attorney General’s Office points out that it is vital not to be fooled by this type of trick, as well as to analyze in detail the terms and conditions maintained by the tradealso shares some of the pitfalls you should avoid:

A limited delivery area or maximum delivery distance

Have long delivery times

Pay for a subscription to have the free delivery service

Do not allow the requested order to be modified/canceled

Do not allow the shipping address to be changed

Limit the size, weight or volume of the product

Likewise, the Attorney General leaves the consumer line so that you can communicate in the event of an inconvenience through 55 55 68 87 22; 800 468 87 22, within the hours of Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and weekends such as public holidays 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., as shared by the dependency.