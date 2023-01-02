This Monday, January 2, in the state of Veracruz, various important events were recorded, among which the unfortunate toll left by three armed attacks stands out.

On the other hand, the Secretary of Civil Protection, issued a notice for the development of gales and the upcoming entry of the new cold front to the entity.

On the other hand, this day it was also reported that the state closed as the entity with the highest number of disappeared during 2022.

Armed attacks leave nine dead in Veracruz

At least nine dead and several injured was the balance left by three armed attacks on bars in Poza Rica on January 1, authorities announced.

According to the information, the first attack occurred in the “El Molino Rojo” bar, in the Manuel Ávila Camacho neighborhood, where armed civilians killed four people.

The other case was registered in a building located on Petromex boulevard, where four people were attacked with bullets and although they were transferred to a hospital in the region, one of them died.

Later in another attack, three people were found dead inside a bar in the Vicente Herrera neighborhood.

While the last violent act was recorded at the “El Cafre” bar, in the Tajín neighborhood, where a person was shot to death.

Regarding these events, the state governor, Cuitláhuac García, indicated that these three events are possibly related to organized crime, although he did not offer more details about the investigations.

Civil Protection issues warning for gales and cold front

The Civil Protection Secretariat issued a notice of the development of gales and the upcoming entry of cold front number 20 that will be generating adverse weather effects in the entity.

According to the information, it is expected that during the afternoon of this Monday winds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour are developing, as well as gusts of 55 to 70 kilometers per hour.

Likewise, the agency reported that the warm weather will remain present on this day, however, starting tomorrow with the entry of the cold front 21, cold and fresh temperatures will begin to develop in the entity.

Veracruz first place in disappeared nationally

The state of Veracruz was placed as the number one entity in the number of disappeared during 2022, reporting more than 7,000 cases during this period, according to data provided by the Ministry of the Interior.

According to the report published by Sol de Córdoba, during 2022, Veracruz registered 7,437 cases of disappearances and at least 647 clandestine graves were identified between 2006 and 2022.

It may interest you:

According to the federal agency, at the national level, during 2022, Mexico registered 109,458 cases of people.