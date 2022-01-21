After confirming the entry into the electric car market with a dedicated division, Sony has announced that it is on the hunt for new technological partners to carry out your project. The Japanese multinational wants to conduct a mobility activity with the aim of transforming cars from means of transport to entertainment spaces: from this point of view, the future developments of 5G connectivity and at the same time of autonomous driving they will play a fundamental role, for Sony as well as for all the other technology operators who decide to explore this world.

Izumi Kawanishi, senior general manager who will lead the business of the new Sony Mobility division, admitted that the hypothetical decision to ignore the growth of electric cars it would be much more serious of addressing the challenge they pose, adding how the upcoming transformation of cars has been somewhat similar to how information technology has turned phones into smartphones. At this point we will see the time it will take for Sony to complete the project relating to the production of a series electric car: at the moment the Japanese company has given birth to two EV “Vision” prototypes in collaboration with the manufacturer Magna Steyr in Austria, which also makes cars for BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota. These two Sony electrics were also exhibited at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the technology event that took place a few weeks ago.

According to Reuters, Sony would likely have to invest heavily in order to bring an electric vehicle to market systems and equipment: for comparison, Tesla, which delivered its first electric vehicle in 2008, spent billions of dollars to make its business profitable. The same fate will probably befall Sony, which unlike the company led by Elon Musk, however, will make its debut on the electric car market at a time when traditional houses of the caliber of Toyota, General Motors and Volkswagen are already spending. tens of billions of dollars for the development of battery-powered cars.